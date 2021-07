(WWLP) – The rain came in fast and moved out fast, but it packed a punch.

Power has been restored for most of the local area Tuesday night. There were a handful of outages in western Massachusetts, but thousands were without power throughout the northeast and sections of New England.

Locally, there was some tree damage to report. Big tree branches snapped in the wind and rain in Blandford. No injuries were reported.

The 22News Storm Team expects a similar situation Wednesday.