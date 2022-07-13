SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Storm damage disrupted everything from power service in a number of communities to train schedules.



Homeowners across the region will be cleaning up downed trees and scattered debris Wednesday morning. Thousands of households also lost power for a period of time.

The damage was widespread. Multiple roads were closed in Agawam and Westfield due to down trees and wires. Further north, the entire town of Easthampton lost power with the MEMA power outage map indicating 100 percent of households were in the dark at one point Tuesday night.

Wednesday morning, after tireless work from power crews, nearly every one of the nearly 20,000 reported power outages has been restored.

Most of the remaining outages are out in Berkshire County where there were reports of half-inched size hail. In Longmeadow, the Amtrak service was interrupted between Springfield and Windsor Locks due to multiple trees down on the train tracks. According to the Amtrak website, all service has been restored and will be on time Wednesday morning.