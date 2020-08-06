Storm damage cleanup continues in Indian Orchard

INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents in certain neighborhoods are still working to clean up the significant damage left behind by Tropical Storm Isaias.

Main roads are getting cleared in Indian Orchard and Springfield however, some side streets are still dealing with tree and power line damage.

22News followed up on a viewer call in Indian Orchard who told us that a couple days after the storm, they are still waiting for the damage to clear from their residence on Hampshire Street.

When 22News crews arrived, caution tape was up as some utility workers were assessing the damage.

There was significant damage to parts of Hampshire Street including multiple large trees down blocking the road and some homes and wires hanging low from poles and on the ground.

A resident told 22News he is worried neighbors who rely on medical services regularly and his family.

“I have a one-year old, it’s depressing. I have no electricity, there is no light, I gotta buy candles, I gotta buy ice, I gotta keep buying cold milk, you know, its not cool.” Luis Cardona

Residents told 22News that across from the neighborhood is a popular park where people often walk their dogs but is now too dangerous to walk through. Other residents 22News spoke with said they are especially worried about the senior community during power outages and hopes that something can be done to ensure their safety.