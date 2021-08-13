Storm damage cleanup in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Powerful storms ripped through western Massachusetts Thursday evening. 22News takes a look at some of the damage.

A tree fell on a portion of a home on Locust Street, it also took down power lines with it. Debris is seen all throughout the yard and street. However, this is the only tree that was damaged along Locust Street. No injuries were reported.

Before midnight Thursday, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Outage Map showed over 2,000 customers still without power. During the height of the storm over 10,000 outages were reported, Easthampton and Southampton had the most reported outages.

The Eversource Map Outage Map reported over 17,000 outages across the area around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Storm Damage Reports

4:49 PM: Colrain - Tree and wires down on Wilson Hill Road near Purlington Lane 5:23 PM: Huntington - Utility pole down and wires down on unoccupied car on upper Russell Road 5:27 PM: Northfield - Tree and wires down on Westhampton Road 5:27 PM: Barnes Airport in Westfield - Wind Gust 68 MPH 5:27 PM: Westfield - Multiple trees down blocking a portion of Route 202 5:30 PM: Russell - Tree down on Route 23 at Route 20 intersection 5:33 PM: Holyoke – Tree and wires down on building and car on Wilson Avenue 5:35 PM: Easthampton – Tree and wires down on Northampton Street 5:37 PM: Granby – Multiple trees down on Route 202 5:37 PM: Westover AFB in Chicopee - Wind Gust 58MPH 5:44 PM: Agawam – Tree and wires down on High Street, Tree down on Line Street 5:50 PM: Chicopee – Tree down on home on Crescent Drive

Storm Damage Photos