WARWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The storms that rolled through earlier Thursday evening left behind quite a bit of damage, most of that being in Franklin County.

22News visited Warwick after the storms hit.

Warick was hit hard this afternoon when a severe thunderstorm rolled through. Most of the town is still without power Thursday. 22News spoke with one resident who was sitting in his garage when the trees came down in his yard.

Trees and wires are down throughout Warwick after a severe thunderstorm passed through. Many trees block off access to many streets, especially for people who live on Wendell Road.

PHOTOS: Trees and powerlines down in Warwick

“I was sitting in my garage looking out watching the storm and it started getting really heavy the wind picking up all of the tree branches started pointing towards the ground so I started to close the garage door to keep the water out and the next thing I know there’s a big crash and a tree in my garage and I have stuff all over me,” said James Lawrence of Warwick.

Warwick was under a tornado warning around 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Although there are currently no reports of a tornado touching down, there was extensive damage on Route 2 and throughout town.

“The wind was just whipping around and 6 trees in my yard came down luckily it didn’t hit the house but it destroyed my garage,” said Lawrence.

Now the cleanup begins.

“I’m going to clean all of this up and see what the insurance people can do to help me out with the Garage and whatever else I can get out of it,” Lawrence told 22News.

Around 6,400 people in Massachusetts are currently without power, with most being in Franklin and Hampshire counties.