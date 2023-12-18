WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – Between 2.5 and 4.5 inches of rain has already fallen in Hampshire County triggering a River Flood Warning until late Monday night.

Water levels were reported at 8.3 feet on Monday morning and are expected to rise above flood levels in the afternoon. Heavy rain and strong winds swept through western Massachusetts leading to rising water levels and several road closures power outages and fallen tree branches or debris.

22News stopped by the Snack Bar in Williamsburg and caught up with someone dining there despite nearby road closures and notably high water levels across the street. He says it’s been a year filled with unpredictable weather patterns.

“I’m just a little worried, I’ve lived here just up the street for about 43 years and I’ve only seen the water come into the road about twice. It’s been unusual and I hope it’s not a sign of what’s to come,” said Larry West of Haydenville.

Lots of road closures in Hampshire County! We’ll have storm coverage throughout the day today on air, online and on our @WWLP22News mobile app. pic.twitter.com/uFvgp7wBEf — Kaelee Collins (@kaelee_collins) December 18, 2023

A Flood Warning is in effect for all counties in western Massachusetts through Monday.