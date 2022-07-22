WARWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Most of Warwick is still without power Friday morning after the strong winds from Thursday’s storm torn knocked down trees and power lines.

The cleanup continues Friday morning. Driving around the area almost feels like you’re driving on rumble strips just because of all the branches on the roads. Wires are hanging down onto Hockanum Road, forcing people to turn around and come back from where they came from.

One man said he had to actually walk 4 miles home from work after the storm because so many roads were closed. Just down the street, there’s a home with huge branches all over the yard and on top of the garage and sheds on the property. The homeowner said he worked through the night to get some of the debris cleaned up but there is still a lot of work to be done Friday.

The Warwick, New Salem, and Orange areas were hit really hard by the storm. There was even a tornado warning but the National Weather Service says this damage was more likely caused by a microburst.

According to National Grid, more than 400 customers are still without power in Warwick. National Grid estimates they will have power back on by noon.

PHOTOS: Storm damage in Warwick

Driving in the area, there are a lot of branches and wires down on the ground. Be extra careful driving around this area.