Storm damage, power outages in Hampden County after thunderstorm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - MGM Springfield is in need of employees as the resort casino gets set to hire dozens of employees next week.

From servers to cooks, you have a range of jobs to choose from at MGM Springfield and they are hoping to get more workers fast, to take the edge off their current employees.

Omar Echeverria-Santos is the Executive Sous Chef at MGM Springfield, a position he got after working his way up through the company. "When I started I working as a dishwasher back in Las Vegas 14 years. Now after 14 years I'm running the kitchen like this at the property. That's what MGM does to people."