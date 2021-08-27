Storm damage, power outages in Hampden County after thunderstorm

(WWLP) – Strong storms that passed through Hampden County late Friday afternoon uprooted trees and brought down some wires.
Heavy storm damage was reported in West Springfield where over 1,400 customers lost power, according to the Eversource Outage Map. Neighborhoods like Forest Ridge, Jeffrey Lane, and Woodmont Street saw the most damage.
Below are storm damage reports and photos sent into our newsroom by professionals, residents, local officials, and law enforcement.
Storm damage reports:
- 5:15 PM – Chicopee: Tree down on wires on Granby Road
- 5:20 PM – West Springfield: Large tree down on house on Churchill Street
- 5:20 PM – West Springfield: Large tree and wires down blocking Piper Road, wires also down on Vincent Drive, Morgan Road, and Smyrna Street.
- 5:20 PM – West Springfield: Tree down on Amostown Road at Fausey Drive
- 5:23 PM – Westfield: Large limb down on house on King Street.
Photos:
Local officials, and law enforcement: