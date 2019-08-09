Storm damage reports across western Massachusetts Thursday

Photo: ReportIt

(WWLP) – Severe thunderstorms with strong gusty winds moved through western Massachusetts Thursday evening, causing tree damage in several local communities. 

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of western Massachusetts until midnight but has since been canceled. The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert through the evening.

Frequent heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds were reported in Hampden and Hampshire counties. These storms have now moved out of western Massachusetts.

Below are pictures sent to our newsroom through ReportIt and storm damage reports from professionals and amateur radio: 

Storm damage reports: 

  • 6:29 PM: Chester: Trees, wires down on several streets with a recorded wind gust at 55 mph 
  • 6:51 PM: Southwick: Tree, powerlines down near Route 202 and Bugbee Road 
  • 6:54 PM: Chester: Tree down on wires on Maple Street 
  • 6:59 PM: West Hatfield: Tree, wires down on School Street and Dwight Street 
  • 7:00 PM: Mittineague: Trees, wires down near Talcott Avenue and Wistaria Street 
  • 7:05 PM: Agawam: Tree down along Silver Street in Hubbard Corner area 

Photos:

  • Chicopee (Reportit, Jimy)
  • Chicopee rainbow (Reportit)
  • Chicopee red sky (Reportit, Don)
  • Westfield (Reportit, Jean)
  • Ware (Reportit, Nicole)
  • Hadley (Reportit, Mike)
  • Agawam (Reportit, Ryan)
  • Mt Sugarloaf in South Deerfield (Reportit, Glenn)
  • Erving (Reportit)
  • Hadley (Reportit, Emily)
  • Westfield (Reportit, Beth)
  • Agawam (Reportit)
  • Chicopee (Reportit, Karla)
  • Whately (Reportit, Doug)
  • Springfield (Reportit, Yajaira)
  • West Springfield (Reportit, Ed)
  • (Reportit, Julio)
  • Easthampton (Reportit, Cathy)
  • Westfield (Reportit, Kristen)
  • Palmer (Reportit, Kyle)
  • West Springfield (Reportit, Mary)
  • Congamond Lake in Southwick (Reportit, Jerry)

