Storm damage reports in western Massachusettes after rain, wind storm Sunday night

(WWLP) – A line of gusty rain brought wind gusts up to 67 mph causing power outages and storm damage to the area Sunday night.

Here are the storm damage reports:

  • Monson – 9:25 p.m. Tree and wires down on May Hill Road.
  • Agawam – 9:37 p.m. Tree down on wires on South Westfield Street
  • Westfield – 9:49 p.m. Tree down on Western Avenue
  • Westhampton – 9:53 p.m. Tree and wires down on Loudville Road
  • Amherst – 9:55 p.m. tree down on Main Street and on Moody Field Road
  • Amherst – 9:55 p.m. Tree down on wires and partially on a house and cars on Station Road
  • Shelburne – 9:58 p.m. Tree and wires down on Colrain Shelburn Road
  • Palmer – 9:58 p.m. Additional trees reported down
  • Pelham – 10:00 p.m. Tree and wires down across North Valley Road
  • Belchertown – 10:00 p.m. Tree and wires down on Turkey Hill Road. Large tree down on wires on Franklin Street
  • Deerfield – 10:04 p.m. Multiple trees down in town
  • Leverett – 10:13 p.m. Multiple trees down across town
  • Wendell – 10:14 p.m. Multiple trees down in town

According to the Deerfield Police Department, Stillwater Road from Hoosac Road to Lee Road will be closed for most of the day due to a tree down and wires across the road. Multiple poles are broken.

Was there any storm damage in your area? Send your photos to reportit@wwlp.com.

