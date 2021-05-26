Storm damage reports, power outages across western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Strong thunderstorms continue to move across western Massachusetts leaving hundreds of residents without power and bringing hail and lightning Wednesday evening.
According to the MEMA Outage Map, Springfield is the most affected with over 700 power outages reported. Few outages were reported in West Springfield, Monson, Amherst, Pittsfield, Conway, Montague, and Wilbraham.
The Eversource Outage Map shows over 900 customers without power across western Massachusetts.
Overall in Massachusetts, 2,637 customers are without power due to the storm.
Below are reported damages across the area along with photos (above) sent by viewers:
- 5:15 PM – Savoy: Large tree down
- 5:52 PM – Leyden: Large tree down on Eden Trail Road
- 6 PM – Bernardston: Tree down on Cross Street
- 6:02 PM – Huntington: Tree and wires down on Emerson Gorham Road
- 6:35 PM – Pelham: Tree down on Jones Road
- 6:39 PM – Pelham: Tree down on Amherst Road
- 7:20 PM – Springfield: Multiple trees down on North Branch Parkway