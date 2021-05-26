Storm damage reports, power outages across western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Strong thunderstorms continue to move across western Massachusetts leaving hundreds of residents without power and bringing hail and lightning Wednesday evening. 

According to the MEMA Outage Map, Springfield is the most affected with over 700 power outages reported. Few outages were reported in West Springfield, Monson, Amherst, Pittsfield, Conway, Montague, and Wilbraham. 

The Eversource Outage Map shows over 900 customers without power across western Massachusetts.

  • This took patience for this shot please upload it on to the report it 
  • Severe Thunder storm 
  • Severe Thunder storm 
  • Lightning struck our pine at 6:30 shortly after rain had ended at 10 The Hollow Amherst off of Okd Farm Rd. I had never witnessed a strike-it was like an explosion with fire.  
  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed

Overall in Massachusetts, 2,637 customers are without power due to the storm.

Below are reported damages across the area along with photos (above) sent by viewers:

  • 5:15 PM – Savoy: Large tree down 
  • 5:52 PM – Leyden: Large tree down on Eden Trail Road 
  • 6 PM – Bernardston: Tree down on Cross Street 
  • 6:02 PM – Huntington: Tree and wires down on Emerson Gorham Road 
  • 6:35 PM – Pelham: Tree down on Jones Road 
  • 6:39 PM – Pelham: Tree down on Amherst Road 
  • 7:20 PM – Springfield: Multiple trees down on North Branch Parkway 

