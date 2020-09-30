Storm damage reports, power outages in western Massachusetts Wednesday

(WWLP) – Over 5,000 residents are currently without power in western Massachusetts due to Wednesday morning’s storm.

The MEMA Outage Map reported at 7:32 a.m. that 1,782 residents are without power in Franklin County, 1,182 residents are without power in Berkshire County, 1,292 residents are without power in Hampshire County, and 1,239 residents are without power in Hampden County.

A Weather Alert was issued through mid-morning due to the risk of damaging wind gusts that could cause power outages and wind damage.

A few scattered wind damage reports starting to come in. A few thousand people without power here in western Massachusetts this morning. pic.twitter.com/Oi9Qdjtbx1 — Nick Bannin (@nickbannin) September 30, 2020

A Wind Advisory was issued for central and eastern Hampden County (Westfield & points east), where wind gusts are expected to be strongest. Heavy rain could lead to minor street flooding, but the heaviest rain will be tapering off after 7 or 8 a.m.

Storm damage reports: