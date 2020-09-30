Storm damage reports, power outages in western Massachusetts Wednesday

(WWLP) – Over 5,000 residents are currently without power in western Massachusetts due to Wednesday morning’s storm.
The MEMA Outage Map reported at 7:32 a.m. that 1,782 residents are without power in Franklin County, 1,182 residents are without power in Berkshire County, 1,292 residents are without power in Hampshire County, and 1,239 residents are without power in Hampden County.
A Weather Alert was issued through mid-morning due to the risk of damaging wind gusts that could cause power outages and wind damage.
A Wind Advisory was issued for central and eastern Hampden County (Westfield & points east), where wind gusts are expected to be strongest. Heavy rain could lead to minor street flooding, but the heaviest rain will be tapering off after 7 or 8 a.m.
Storm damage reports:
- Conway – 515 AM Shelburne Falls Road – Tree down on wires
- Granby – 522 AM 44 MPH Gust
- Chester – 533 AM Skyline Trail – Tree down on wires at the Middlefield line
- Turners Falls 548 AM – Walnut Street – Tree down on wires
- Northfield – 5:42 AM – trees and wires down on Warwick Road
- Hatfield – 5:46 AM – several utility poles snapped on Chestnut Street
- Ashfield – 6:12 AM – large tree and wires down on Bug Hill Road