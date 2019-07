Hail in Westfield. Image sent to 22News via Report It.

(WWLP) – Here is a listing of official storm reports from western Massachusetts, as reported by trained spotters or over amateur radio.

WESTFIELD: 1″ diameter hail at 1:26 P.M.

CHICOPEE: 1″ diameter hail at 1:47 P.M.

CHICOPEE: Tree on car on Beverly Street, around 2 P.M.

WEST SPRINGFIELD: 0.75″ diameter hail at 1:49 P.M.

