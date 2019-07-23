Storm reports from Cape Cod

YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A hotel roof was torn off, downed trees blocked roads and thousands of customers lost power as a series of powerful winds including a radar-confirmed tornado tore across Cape Cod at the peak of tourist season.

The National Weather Service said radar showed that a tornado struck Yarmouth just after noon on Tuesday. The weather service and the state Emergency Management Agency went to the scene for further assessment. No information on the tornado’s strength was released.