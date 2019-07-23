Storm reports from Cape Cod

(WWLP) – The National Weather Service issued reports of damage across Cape Cod after a tornado was confirmed in the area of South Yarmouth.
- 11:34 a.m. Marine Wind 69MPH in Vineyard Haven
- 11:38 a.m. Wind Gusts 58MPH in Mashpee
- 11:40 a.m. Wind Damage in Mashpee – Multiple trees down across town
- 11:59 a.m. Wind Gusts 90MPH in Kalmus
- 12:04 p.m. Wind Damage in Yarmouth – Tree down on a car, wires down
- 12:06 p.m. Wind Damage in Dennis – Multiple trees down on Long Pond Road
- 12:10 p.m. Tornado in West Yarmouth – Roof blown off aw section of the Cape Sands Inn. Confirmed tornado by radar (tornado debris signature) NWS Survey is en route to assess damage
- 12:15 p.m. Wind Gusts 82MPH in Chatham
- 12:24 p.m. Wind Damage in Harwich – Several dozen trees down on Route 28
- 12:30 p.m. Wind Damage in Chatham – Multiple trees down