BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Based on information provided by the National Weather Service offices in Binghamton and Albany, this is the latest information regarding what the Weather Service calls a “potent storm system” moving into the area Thursday afternoon.

Here are the Advisories currently in effect for the region. There is a Wind Advisory in effect for Otsego, Chenango and Delaware counties from 7:00PM Thursday through 5:00PM Friday. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. This same area is also under a Flood Watch from late Thursday through Friday evening. Excessive runoff from melting snow and rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. There is also a Wind Advisory for Southern Herkimer County, as well as Oneida, Otsego, Madison, Chenango and Delaware counties from 10:00PM Thursday until 6:00PM Friday. A strong cold front will cross the region on Friday. A lull in the winds may occur Friday morning, but winds will pick up again after frontal passage and shift to the southwest.

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Oneida, Otsego, Chenango, Delaware and Madison Counties. The Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 5:00PM Friday until 12:00PM Saturday. Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. In addition to cold wind chills, temperatures will quickly drop below freezing late Friday morning and through the afternoon. This will likely result in a flash freeze and icy road conditions.

There is also a Winter Weather Advisory posted for Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. Weather in the Advisory area may start out as mixed precipitation. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little

as 30 minutes. Tree limbs could be blown down and scattered power outages may result.

The New York State Police issued the following statement regarding travel:

Extreme winds, white out conditions and dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, December 23, and Saturday, December 24, will make travel conditions highly dangerous. State Police advise motorists to drive only for emergency purposes. If you are on the roadways make sure you have a full tank of gas, food and extra warming items in your vehicle in case emergency vehicles have a delayed response due to the extreme storm conditions. Use your best judgment to determine if driving is prudent.

Eyewitness News will update weather conditions and closings through out the holiday weekend.