Strawberry picking time starts now

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) — Springtime in Western Massachusetts is when we get to spend time outside in the sun, and for many, some of that time is spent going to local farms or farmers’ markets to get some fresh fruits and veggies.

Right now, strawberries are the top pick for many.

Meadowbrook Farm told 22News Western Massachusetts locals have been calling about their strawberries for a month and a half now.

But they’ve only been available since the start of this weekend.

“Yes we picked strawberries for the first time yesterday…picked a few quarts for the stand and uh, the heat over the last several days pushed the crop along,” John Burney, the owner of Meadowbrook Farm, told 22News.

The wet start to spring delayed the timing of many crops, but the recent heat has helped the strawberries get back on track. We’ll have to wait a little longer for most vegetables — they should be ready in July.

“July is when we start the big things. Corn will be the first thing in July. Tomatoes, cucumbers, that’s what everyone is really waiting for,” Veronica Jandruv, a manager at the farm, told 22News.

July and August are also the best months for squash, cabbage, peppers and eggplant. But we’ll have to wait until September and October for pumpkins.

There are also many annual and perennial flowers available now at many local garden centers. Most of which have been bustling with people due to the warm, sunny stretch of weather over the weekend.

Unfortunately, the dry weather will come to an end Monday and Tuesday.