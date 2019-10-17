1  of  12
Street flooding, downed branches, wet leaves to make for difficult commute Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Downed branches, flooded roads, and a multitude of slippery, wet leaves may make for a difficult commute Thursday morning.

A powerful coastal storm that moved through western Massachusetts overnight brought heavy rains, which has caused street flooding in some locations, such as East Columbus Avenue in downtown Springfield.

Meanwhile, downed trees and branches have closed some other roads, and made travel difficult on others. For example, a section of Route 9 in Goshen, near Old Goshen Road, is shut down due to a tree blocking the road.

Tree-lined streets are now covered in a blanket of leaves, which can become quite slippery when wet, so you may want to take it a little bit slower as you head into work Thursday morning.

Several local school districts have delayed their openings Thursday due to poor road conditions, with Orange and Mahar Regional Schools actually cancelling classes altogether. Click here for a complete listing.

