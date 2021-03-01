Strong winds bring power outages across western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Winds are already picking up and some areas are reporting power outages as a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts Monday.

As of 10:45 p.m. Monday, the Eversource Outage Map showed more than 2,700 customers without power.

The areas with the most reported outages include Amherst with 101, 99 in Colrain, over 400 in Dalton, over 200 in Gill, 100 in Ludlow, over 200 in Pittsfield, over 500 in Springfield, and 643 in Whately.

The MEMA Outage Map reported the following across the region as of 10:30 p.m.:

Berkshire: 993

Franklin: 770

Hampden: 429

Hampshire: 1,119

Luckily, trees are bare so that will help prevent branches from breaking or trees falling entirely. Eversource told 22News crews are on standby to restore power if needed.

While major outages aren’t expected, the power company is treating it like major storm.

“With these wind storms they have been so tricky,” said Priscilla Ress, an Eversource spokesperson. “They have been so at times, severe and it’s very hit or miss so we never take it for granted.”

Remember, if you do see downed lines or wires call 911 right away, they could be live.

Then, report the outage to your power company.