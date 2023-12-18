BOSTON (SHNS) – Nearly 150,000 customers are without power as heavy winds and rain continue to pummel Massachusetts, according to state officials.

The Mass. Emergency Management Association estimated just after 10:20 a.m. that about 143,645 customers of four different utility companies did not have electricity Monday morning. Areas along the South Shore and Plymouth County were particularly impacted, though pockets of significant outages were apparent in other parts of the state as well.

Federal aviation officials ordered a ground stop at Logan International Airport in Boston until at least 11 a.m. due to the winds. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has a high wind warning in effect until 7 p.m., forecasting speeds between 25 and 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.