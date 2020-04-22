1  of  5
Breaking News
Over 12,700 individuals tested for COVID-19 by Trinity Health, 4,164 tested positive Body of missing woman found inside home on River Road in Whately Baystate Health: Almost 900 patients test positive for COVID-19, 4,100+ tested Woman killed in Ludlow apartment fire Smith and Wesson in Springfield confirm COVID-19 cases within facility
Watch Live
3PM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country

Strong winds Wednesday: Here’s the culprit behind the gusts

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wind gusts at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Wind is a fast current of air that brushes up against your face and skin and can bring a chill in the air, but what actually forces the increasing speed?

Let’s get to the basics: wind all starts with temperature.

The sun warms up the air but it does so unevenly, which meteorologists call differential heating. This happens since the sun hits places at different angles, and since other areas are near oceans, other bodies of water and topography — like valleys and mountains. All of those can cause differential heating, creating areas of warmer air, and cooler air.

Air is a gas, which means its pressure changes with temperature changes. This creates areas of high pressure and low pressure which can also affect the chances of rain and storms. The atmosphere is always trying to get back to normal. To attempt to get to this equilibrium, the air moves from high pressure to low air pressure to try to even out.

The bigger the difference in the pressure and the closer together those air pressure differences, the faster the air will move, which is what we know as a windy day.

Wednesday, we had high pressure to the southwest and a particularly strong low-pressure area to the northeast, which resulted in gusts over 20 mph.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today