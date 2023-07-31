CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents will be able to catch the first of two supermoons this month on Tuesday.

The Sturgeon Full Moon will reach peak illumination Tuesday at 2:32 p.m. meaning after sunset, you’ll have a chance to see the full moon rise into the night sky.

The moon is called Sturgeon because, around this time of the summer, giant Sturgeon fish could be caught in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain. Sturgeons have been traced back to 136 million years ago, receiving the nickname “living fossils,” according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

There will be another supermoon at the end of August. Whenever a month has two supermoons, the term Blue Moon is used to identify the second moon. The Blue Moon will peak on August 30 at 9:36 p.m.

The Blue Moon is expected to be the biggest and brightest supermoon of 2023! The next time we have a closer full supermoon will be November 5, 2025.

You can send your photos of the moon to 22News by emailing them to reportit@wwlp.com!