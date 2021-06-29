Summer camps provide water and indoor activities to help kids stay cool

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that school is out for the summer, many kids are headed to summer camps. However, this current heat and humidity can make it hard for kids to be outside for an extended amount of time.

Summer-time here in New England can give a mix of different weather. That is why summer camps train their counselors to make sure they understand the dangers that the heat poses. When the heat index gets into the upper 90s and triple digits, it can make it almost unbearable for kids to spend time outside doing activities.

Spending any prolonged time within the current heat can lead to heat related illnesses in kids. When the heat index is this high, it doesn’t allow for your body’s natural cooling system to work properly and your body’s temperature struggles to stay cool.

At the Jewish Community Center, Camp Director Kyle Andolina said their day camp provides water and ample ways for them to stay cool, “The biggest thing is just playing a lot of water games. We have an indoor pool where the kids can go swimming. On days like today, we strongly encourage it. If the heat index reaches a certain level we have to go inside, so all of our campers are moving inside today.”

When the campers are inside, they are required to wear their masks and social distance and because of this there is a limit on how many kids are attending this camp. All indoor areas are air conditioned so the kids are provided with relief during the days where the heat index is too high to spend time outside.