Summer car care checklist

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As temperatures go from cold to warm, it’s important to keep up with the maintenance of your car. There are a few things that change in your vehicle as we continue our transition into summer.

Start with fluids: oil, power steering fluid, transmission fluid, coolant, and windshield wiper fluid. Coolant might be one of the most important fluids to keep maintained in the summer heat.

Your tires also lose and gain pressure as temperatures fluctuate, so make sure your tires are not under or over inflated. Summer heat can also affect your car battery, so get it tested. Wipers are important as summer brings heavy rain and thunderstorms, so replace them if needed.

If your air conditioning system isn’t working up to par, get it checked for leaks. Clean and replace your air filters. If your brakes are squealing or sticking, get them checked.

Before you head out on the road for a long road trip, make sure the alignment is in check.

If you notice your car pulling to one side, or your steering wheel vibrating at high speeds, you need to get it properly aligned.