SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Car battery failures surge in the winter and it’s often the cold weather that takes the blame for damage caused by temperatures. However, experts say that summer heat can kill your car battery 33 percent faster than the winter cold. This is because high temperatures accelerate the corrosion of the battery.

22News spoke with Service Manager Michael Lapite at City Tire of Springfield who gave some tips on how to extend your car battery life, “So basically what you want to do is just have your battery tested every oil change. You want to make sure your connections are always tight. You want to make sure you don’t have any oxidation build up. Most newer cars now come with an insulator around the batteries to protect it from the heat and the cold weather.”

Most autobody shops offer free battery inspections when you come in for an oil change. In addition to monitoring your vehicle’s battery life in the summer, it’s recommended to get other parts checked out too.

“You know, belts, cooling systems, air conditioning… stuff like that. Tires always a big thing. You want to make sure that you’re safe and ready to go for the colder weather coming,” said Lapite.

With an expected heat wave later this week, it’s not a bad idea to get a head start on car battery maintenance before temperatures soar.