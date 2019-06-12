Summer is getting warmer and longer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Well if you like hot summers, then you’ll be glad to hear they have been warming up over the decades in Springfield.

It’s a small increase in summer heat over the years, but small increases have large consequences.

Since the 1970, Springfield’s summers have averaged nearly a degree warmer. It’s not a huge increase, but even a tiny warm-up increases the health risks from heat exhaustion because we can see more frequent extreme heat days.

Some people said they would rather stay on the cooler side of things. Joann McGuire of Holyoke told 22News, “Well because it’s just more comfortable. I mean you can relax, you still have the sun, definitely.”

Springfield is also seeing 3.2 more warmer-than-average days per summer, which is low compared to the average U.S. city increase of 15 days, according to a Climate Central study. There were 35 U.S. cities that recorded a 30-day increase of above-average days.

Summer heat is also kicking in earlier and lasting longer.