Summer-like temperatures continue across western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The sun was shining and people were out enjoying the summer-like temperatures at Forest Park in Springfield Friday.

Walking was a popular activity for many people, along with their furry friends. It was also a nice day to take it easy and just sit and relax.

It’s felt more like August this week, and not May, with temperatures making it well up into the 80s. Our average high temperatures for this time of year should be in the mid 70s and our average low temperatures are in the low 50s.

Most people 22News talked to were enjoying the unseasonably warm weather.

“I do I know it’s a nice break I know it’s going to go back to being cooler but for now this is great,” said Helen Matte of West Springfield.

“I like the weather as long as the temps go down at night. I like refreshing weather at night and warm weather during the day so this is ideal for me,” said Sandy Pellegrini of Becket.

Despite the warm temperatures, the humidity continues to be on the low side, at least for now. Although it feels like summer out there, chances are we won’t be breaking any records. Record highs over the next couple of days are in the 90s to around 100 degrees.