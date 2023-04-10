CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures are warming and it will be quite nice this week, but water temperatures remain very cold, and hypothermia can set in very quickly.

This week is cold water safety awareness week and with the warm weather on the way, many may be thinking of going to the beaches or lakes however, it is not a good idea at this time to attempt to swim in any local ponds, lakes, or rivers.

Temperatures are expected to get into the 80s later this week and many might think about going to the beaches or lakes but don’t forget, we are only in April. Water temperatures for lakes across Massachusetts are only in the 40s and 50s and with that, hypothermia can set in fast.

With the cold water, you can quickly lose consciousness, develop muscle cramps, or lose feelings in your limbs which can lead to the possibility of drowning. Cold water can also increase the risk of heart attacks. Before you decide to jump into the water this week, check with your local officials and think twice before you take the cold dive.