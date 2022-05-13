CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a good deal of sunshine Friday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s.
Skies will be mostly cloudy Friday night and it will be a mild night. Lows will be in the lower 60s. Saturday will be partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower during the afternoon. It will be another warm day with highs in the lower 80s.
7 Day Forecast
Sunday is looking partly sunny and warm and it will also be more humid. There will be a chance for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower 80s again.