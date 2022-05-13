CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a good deal of sunshine Friday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Friday night and it will be a mild night. Lows will be in the lower 60s. Saturday will be partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower during the afternoon. It will be another warm day with highs in the lower 80s.

Sunday is looking partly sunny and warm and it will also be more humid. There will be a chance for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower 80s again.