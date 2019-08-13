Springfield summer nights have become warmer, study finds

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Summer nights are warming up in Springfield.

According to a Climate Central study, Springfield’s summer nights have warmed since 1970, and that’s making it harder for some to sleep.

As the climate warms, Springfield’s low summertime temperatures have warmed 1.6 degrees since 1970, even faster than daytime high temperatures. It seems like a small increase, but warmer nights carry health risks.

Temperatures not cooling down enough at night doesn’t give people time to recover from the day’s heat. But some people, like Charlie Pepler, don’t mind the heat and are not quite ready for fall.

“Well, we’re not ready yet. In fact, we make a point not to talk about the fall until it’s at least winter. I like to complain about the snow, so I don’t complain about the heat,” Pepler told 22News.

Urban areas, like downtown Springfield, retain even more heat because of the density of concrete roads and buildings, making nighttime temperatures significantly hotter than in rural areas.

Health risks are higher the sick, elderly, and lower-income communities who may not have air conditioning.

