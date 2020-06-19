Summer officially begins Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The sun was once again shining across western Massachusetts Friday and people were taking advantage of the nice weather at Forest Park in Springfield.

After some comfortable weather earlier in the week the heat and humidity have been on the rise and it’s been feeling like summer. The summer solstice will arrive at 5:44 p.m. Saturday. It’s when we experience the longest period of daylight of the year and it’s also when the midday sun is at its highest point in the sky.

Most people are looking forward to summer but are disappointed that it won’t be quite the same because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Yes and no, yes because I love summer, it’s beautiful it’s warm you don’t need a coat, don’t like the winter and no because it will be a little sad because it’s not going to be the way we usually have it, as of right now,” said Kimberly Babbs of Springfield.

“I love summer and I wish that I could go to the beach but you have to be careful now, but I love the beach I love doing summer stuff but you have to be really careful these days,” said Dee Thorne of Springfield.

The average warmest temperature we see here in the Springfield area during the summer is around 85 degrees in mid to late July. NOAA’s latest outlook for July is calling for above-average temperatures and near average precipitation for us here in New England.

As we head into summer we are dealing with very dry conditions that could lead to a drought if we don’t get some beneficial rain soon.