Summer rain didn’t stop golfers from getting out on the course

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was yet another wet day in western Massachusetts Thursday, something we’re pretty used to this summer. All the rain has posed a bit of a challenge for golf courses this summer.

Most golf courses are looking pretty green after all the rain we’ve gotten this summer. The rainy weather has made it difficult for some people to get out on the course and all the heavy rain we’ve picked up has made it a challenge to keep the greens in good shape.

Golf course owner Bill Plante told 22News, “There’s nowhere for the water to go. We keep getting endless rain, we got six and a half inches on the Wednesday before Labor Day weekend. Makes the Superintendent’s job a little tougher but they do a wonderful job and the staff, so they made it work.”

Plante said that overall it has still been a pretty good year for golf especially with the nice weather we had during the spring.

The good news is that it looks like there should be some better golf weather as we head toward the weekend.