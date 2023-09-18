CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fall colors might be cut a bit short this year after a very rainy and unsettled summer.

As we settle into fall, we’re seeing cooler weather and the leaves change colors. However, the adverse weather we saw a couple months ago might make this fall look a little different.

This summer had record amounts of rain, specifically in July but the effects go beyond flooding and ruining your barbecue. It’s not as much the amount of rain as it is the intensity. Intense rain in short periods of time can cause stress to weak leaves and make them fall before we see them change colors.

While John Salas enjoys seeing the leaves change colors, he is hopeful for the future, “We go for fall foliage drives, mother nature has her own mind made up on when that’s going to happen. So if it’s not this year, its next year. So no, it doesn’t make me upset because I know there’s another opportunity.”

While rain plays a large factor in seeing the leaves change color, it also attracts insects. Added moisture in the air and landscape make a great environment for bugs like mosquitos to stick around a little longer.

If you want to see the leaves change before it’s too late, you can visit spots like Mohawk Trail State Forest or drive on northern parts of I-91.