Summer season officially begins!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The change of seasons called for a celebration for dozens of people in Springfield Friday evening.

Although temperatures were on the cooler side, many people took advantage of the first day of summer at the White Lion Beer Garden in Tower Square Park.

22News spoke with one Springfield resident who said coming here had been on his summer check list.

“I’ve actually been trying to get out here for two weeks and today was the first day I could finally make it,” said Justin Lincoln. “It’s great, the beers great, atmosphere is great. they got games. Come on out.”

For those of you who couldn’t take advantage of the first summer night, you still have plenty of time.

The season officially ends on September 23.