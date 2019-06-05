Summer starts soon, increasing levels of grass pollen expected

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) — Well summer begins on June 21. And that means we’ll see more of a different type of pollen.

If you’re allergic to tree pollen…then you’ve been suffering for a while now. We all know the feeling…itchy, watery eyes, runny nose, and a scratchy throat. Some days are worse than others.

The weather can affect pollen. The best conditions for high pollen levels are warm, dry sunny days with a light breeze.

But overall, over the next few weeks, another type of pollen will increase. If you’re allergic to grass pollen…get ready. The tree pollen hits first as soon as temperatures warm up after winter. Grass pollen comes later, it begins in May, but will continually increase from now until July. But there are some things you can do to reduce your symptoms.

“Overall symptoms usually, um, oral medication will kind of best target the body as a whole. Um, there’s a lot of different medications treating different symptoms. Eye drops, nasal sprays…,” Chris Krupa, a Big Y pharmacist, told 22News.

Other times…you need something stronger.

“Sometimes it’s prescription [medications], sometimes it’s just over the counter allergy medication. Sometimes there’s nothing you can do but just wait for the pollen to finish,” Glen Olbrych, an allergy-sufferer, explained to 22News.

And allergy sufferers now suffer longer in Western Massachusetts. According to a Climate Central data analysis, the average Springfield growing season is now 18 days longer than it was in 1970, which means a longer pollen season.

It’s especially bad locally, since the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America listed Springfield as the fifth-worst city to live in with outdoor allergies… in the entire country.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.