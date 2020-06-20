Summer starts today, but what does that mean?

(WWLP) – Our hottest season of the year arrives Saturday with the summer solstice! The summer solstice means the sun’s most direct rays are at their northernmost point on Earth.

After Saturday, the sun’s most direct rays start shifting farther south again reaching the equator at the fall equinox. Summer will begin at 5:44 pm.

The beginning of summer also makes Saturday the longest day of the year with exactly 15 hours 15 min and 13 seconds of daylight. It also means the shortest night of the year.

On Sunday, our day length starts to shrink, but only by one second at first. By July 12t we drop to 15 hours of daylight. On August 11 we get 14 hours daylight. The days will continue to get shorter until the first day of winter December 21 when we get just nine hours and six minutes of daylight making that the shortest day of the year.

Summer is 94 days long which means we are 94 days away from the beginning of fall on September 22.