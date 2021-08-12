Summer temperatures have increased

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The average annual number of 90-degree days at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 16.

So far this year, not counting Thursday, we’ve seen 15, so we will likely surpass that. Wednesday’s high was 92, so that did not break the 98-degree record set in 1944. But that is a lot warmer than the average high of 82.

Thursday’s record is 99 degrees, and Friday’s record is also 99 degrees. Right now the forecast is a few degrees shy of that.

If you’ve been thinking Springfield’s summers have been warmer the last few years, you’re not wrong. Since 1970, Springfield’s average summer temperature has warmed 1.7 degrees. That sounds small, but remember small shifts in average temperatures mean big shifts in extremes, like what we’re experiencing now.