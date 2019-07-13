Sun damage is both a short-term and long-term problem

SPRINGFIELD, Mass — Sun damage comes in two forms. Short-term, which is a sunburn, and long-term, like wrinkles, spots, a blotchy complexion, and potentially skin cancer.

An American Society for Photobiology study found that the average American acquires 23 percent of their sun damage by the age of 18.

Every decade after that, you acquire an additional 10 percent.

It’s never too late to start taking action, and the best way to begin is with sunscreen.

“You want to be careful in the sun, wear a broad-brimmed hat, sunglasses — try to stay in the shade but if you’re out there, then sunblock of course. An SPF 30 or above is the best way to go,” Louise Cardellina, a physician assistant with American Family Care told 22News.

The FDA says to use a broad spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15. If you have fair skin, you’ll want to grab a bottle with an SPF of 30 to 50.

Apply sunscreen 15 minutes before you head outside, and don’t forget to reapply sunscreen every few hours and every single time you come out of the water, even if it says it’s waterproof.

Don’t forget the top of your ears and feet, which are commonly missed.

Sometimes the damage can be long term, and the most dangerous type is skin cancer.

“What I would recommend for anyone over the age of 40 is to go for a complete skin survey to a dermatologist because it is a preventable cancer, your skin is right there you can see it,” Cardellina said.

Cardellina told 22News to go to a doctor if you see a mole that is new, or if an old mole is changing color or shape. Moles that can be especially dangerous are brown and black and have jagged edges.