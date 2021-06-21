(WWLP) – The summer solstice occurred at 11:31 p.m. Sunday and Springfield saw over 15 hours of sunlight.

The summer solstice is astronomically the start of summer in the northern hemisphere and is known as the longest day of the year. Now for a few days before and after the solstice, the sun will appear to “stand still.”

The word solstice actually comes from Latin, where “SOL” means “SUN” and “SISTERE” means “TO STAND STILL.” So when put together, it loosely means, “SUN STAND STILL.”

During the summer solstice, there is less sunlight in the southern hemisphere and more sunlight in the northern hemisphere. The Arctic Circle receives 24 hours of sunlight, while the Antarctic circle stays dark and receives no sunlight. Unfortunately, the amount of sunlight in each day will start to slowly decrease as we head to the winter solstice.