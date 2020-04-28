Sunburns are still likely in spring, not just summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Since temperatures aren’t exactly hot right now, many locals are forgetting their sunscreen when they go out to spend time outside. It may only be spring, but sunburns are actually still likely right now.

The angle of the sun becomes more direct in the weeks leading up to the summer solstice, toward the end of spring. As the angle becomes more direct, the UV rays strengthen. The strength of UV rays peaks in the late spring and early summer. Therefore, your chance of getting a sunburn is still likely, even if the thermometer is still in the 60s and 70s, rather the 80s and 90s. And since the air feels so cool on the skin, many people don’t feel their skin burning until it’s too late.

If you lived in one of the areas that saw snow the other day, in the hilltowns, your chance of sunburn actually skyrockets on a sunny day after the ground is coated. That’s because snow reflects over 85% of UV rays, which reflect off the ground and onto your face.

If you’re spending more time outside right now, as the air drops its chill, don’t forget to grab your sunscreen. An SPF of 30 or above is recommended.