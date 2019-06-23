Sunday finishes first summer weekend of the year with sunny skies

EASTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) — It was a picture-perfect weekend in Western Massachusetts, just in time for the official start to summer.

Both Saturday and Sunday, temperatures reached the low to mid-80s, the sun was shining, and the birds were chirping. This was pretty average in terms of historical records, with the typical high temperature of this year being a warm 81 degrees.

We were still pretty far from Sunday’s record high of 94 degrees set in 1975, but at least we were much warmer than the record low of a chilly 41 degrees set in 1992. That’s not a way locals want to kick off the new season.

The close-to-average weather lead many locals outside. Whether is was to bike, hike or even get out on a kayak, pedal boat, or canoe.

22News went to Easthampton Sunday to visit Valley Paddler, to see if more locals have been taking advantage of the summer weather.

“It’s funny we’ve actually been open since the beginning of May and I would say towards the end of May definitely was our biggest pop so far. Um, but yeah people are excited to be out. It’s lovely weather this weekend,” Katie MacCallum, the owner of Valley Paddler, told 22News.

And if you enjoyed Sunday’s weather, Monday is going to be a copy-and-paste forecast with just slightly warmer temperatures. But the biggest reason this weekend was nice was the humidity.

Dew points stayed in the 50s, which is considered comfortable. Things don’t start feeling sticky until dew points climb to the 60s.

For Springfield, our most-humid months are July and August overall. However, the dew point can change drastically day-to-day depending on the weather scenario.

While it wasn’t humid this weekend, a round of rain Tuesday will bring the humidity back up.