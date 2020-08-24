Sunday hit new high temperature record of 94 degrees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You aren’t alone if you thought Sunday felt abnormally warm. We actually broke some records.

We are not only dealing with chances of showers and storms in western Massachusetts, we’re also in the middle of unprecedented heat.

In fact, we hit a new high temperature record Sunday at the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. The previous record Sunday was 90 degrees set in 1947 and 1996, and now the record is 94 degrees.

We are in record territory Monday as well. The record is 92 degrees set in 1969, and the forecast was only degrees away from that. But we’re not only hot, we’re humid too. That’s actually fueling the threat for scattered storms and is making it feel even hotter than it really is.