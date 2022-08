SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Sunderland has implemented a mandatory water restriction that begins on Tuesday.

According to the Sunderland Water Department, lawn watering is prohibited until November 1st. The notice was announced on Monday that bans all lawn watering by any means due to the low water levels in the aquifers.

Customers can contact Water Commissioner Fred Laurenitis at 413-537-5030 if they have any questions.