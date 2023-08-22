CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local parks were busy Tuesday after a beautiful late-summer day with temperatures near 80 degrees and virtually no humidity.

Sarah Jane Park in Chicopee saw many people walking around or riding their bikes. With near-record rainfall this summer, many told 22news that they wanted to take advantage of a sunny day. Maria Oquendo of Springfield took her grandchildren to the park Tuesday afternoon to enjoy the playground.

“It’s a perfect place to play with the kids, it’s a place I bring my family to all the time,” said Oquendo. Her granddaughter, Genesis Sanchez adds, “it’s very peaceful and relaxing, and the weather is very nice today.”

Many told 22News that they hope more of this weather is in store, with the unofficial end of summer next weekend.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on Twitter @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.