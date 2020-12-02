Sunrise in western Massachusetts after 7AM until February

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The sun didn’t rise until 7:00 a.m. Wednesday and won’t rise before 7:00 a.m. until February 4.

The earliest sunrise of the whole year was June 12 – June 16 at 5:13 a.m. The latest sunrise was on Halloween at 7:22 a.m. Then when we went from daylight time to standard time, it was rising at 6:23 a.m.

The sunrise will get as late as 7:18 a.m. between January 1 through January 9 during standard time. Then it is back to the earlier 7:00 a.m. hour February 3. The sun will not rise before 7:00 a.m. until February 4.

