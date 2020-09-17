Sunrise over Springfield Thursday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The smoke from the wildfires out west causing hazy sunrises in western Massachusetts.

Today will be the warmest day we get for a while with temperatures heading for the mid to upper 70s. Hazy/smokey sunshine will give way to a sun/cloud mix this afternoon, but we’ll stay dry during the daytime.

Tonight we’ll turn cloudy with the increasing chance for just a few light showers from late evening through tomorrow morning. Overnight lows drop into the low 50s and it’ll be a bit breezy tonight.

Early morning spotty showers tomorrow morning will give way to clearing skies. The clearing will also help to take away the persistent smokey/hazy skies that we’ve had the past several days. It’ll be much cooler tomorrow, despite the afternoon sunshine, with high temperatures only reaching the low 60s.