A super moon passes through clouds over Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, March 20, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The second super full moon of August will be viewable this week in western Massachusetts.

The Super Blue Moon will peak this Wednesday at 9:35 p.m. It is called the Blue Moon because it is the second full moon in the month. Anytime there are two full moons in one month, the second moon is called “Blue.”

August’s Blue Moon will also be the third supermoon of the year. A supermoon occurs during the period when the moon’s orbit is closest to the Earth. A supermoon can be up to seven percent larger.

This week’s full moon will also be the last one this summer. The next full moon will take place on September 29, which will also be a super full moon.

Remaining full moons of 2023:

August 30 at 9:35 p.m. – Super Blue Moon

September 29 at 5:57 a.m. – Super Harvest Moon

October 28 at 4:24 p.m. – Full Hunter Moon

November 27 at 4:16 a.m. – Full Beaver Moon

December 26 at 7:33 p.m. – Full Cold Moon

Stay up to date with Wednesday night’s forecast from the 22News Storm Team.