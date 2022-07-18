SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With a potential storm Monday evening, it is also a reminder to have supplies ready in case of a power outage.

It pays to stock up on some of the essentials before the next summer storm. DeWayne Kelly, Manager of Rocky’s Ace Hardware in East Longmeadow, told 22News what it takes to make him feel secure during the threat of a temporary power outage.

“I would make sure stuff like water is available, canned goods are available… just it case we lose power. I like flashlights, make sure you have fresh batteries. Also candles but I don’t like the fire safety of that one,” said Kelly.

According to Mass.gov, it’s a good idea to prepare a family emergency kit should you need one. This kit should include bottled water, a three day supply of non-perishable food, manual tools, personal items like medication or eyeglasses, pet supplies, extra cash and a first aid kit.

Should you be facing a lengthy power outage, you might also consider getting a generator and certainly a cooler large enough for a good supply of food and water.

Other tips to prepare your home for a power outage are: