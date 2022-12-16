SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) Back in the lower valley it’s been mixed precipitation all day with periods of full snow and driving rain making a mess of the roads.

It’s important to keep your wits about you when driving in these conditions. Staying calm can safe your life.

“If you do have to be out and about as usual we really strongly recommend that you take whatever precautions you need to. Make sure you are well aware of your route. If you’re going across our state especially in you’re headed west you are going to encounter some really difficult condition,” Jonathan Gulliver MassDOT Highway Administrator told 22News.

MassDOT, DPW and private plows and salt trucks have been out all day keeping up with the falling snow and prepping the roads for colder temperatures overnight. First and foremost if you are on the roads and come across one of MassDOT’s big highway plows, stay clear. Don’t crowd the plow!



If you start to slide remember don’t slam your breaks. Keep calm and ease off the gas and try to guide the car to a slow, easy stop. That slide might leave you in a ditch, but that’s better than in oncoming traffic.



It’s time to re-stock your car survival kit with a blanket, gloves and maybe some handwarmers.

A little sand or cat litter under your tires can be enough to get un-stuck and a snow shovel can help you out. Add some water, a snack and a phone charger can come in handy if you’re stuck for a while.

You’ll also want to have a flashlight but not just your phone! This is your emergency lifeline. Don’t drain it’s battery when you could use Double-A’s instead.