Symptoms of heat-related illness

(WWLP) – Summer heat is still here in western Massachusetts and with that comes the risk for a heat-related illness.

With hot weather like this, you may spend too much time in the heat and suffer from a heat health problem. There’s heat exhaustion and worse, heatstroke.

With heat exhaustion you may feel faint or dizzy, sweat excessively, have cool, pale and clammy skin. Your pulse would be weak, but rapid and you may suffer from muscle cramps.

Both heat exhaustion and heat stroke could cause nausea and vomiting.

Signs that you’re suffering from heatstroke include a throbbing headache, you stop sweating, and your skin is red, hot and dry. Your pulse is rapid and strong and you may lose consciousness.

These are things to keep in mind on this hot day or any hot day in the future.

