CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–While snow came later than expected this winter, Massachusetts saw its fair share earlier this month. Over ten inches of snow on January 7th left some drivers stranded in snow banks or stuck in driveways.

One Chicopee man says he had a close call on his morning commute. “When I was traveling there was another car coming and I was about to hit them,” recalled Rohit Sama. “Thank God that didn’t happen.”

AAA recommends packing essential items in your car in case you get stuck. Include a shovel, water, extra non-perishable foods and a battery pack to charge a cell phone.

While snow can be dangerous to drive through, Bill Melo with Responsible Driving of Westfield says there’s another winter road hazard that you can’t see coming.

“First of all you, can’t see black ice coming a lot of times,” said Melo. “So you have to assume it is slippery and you have to give yourself enough room to stop. Make sure you’re going a proper speed.”

Stopping distances on snowy and icy roads can be as far as 600 feet, but that’s not the only worry on the roads during winter weather.

Chicopee resident Gerald Dadi says the most common issue he sees on the roads during snow conditions is people on their cell phones.

“Don’t text. You know how many times you see people with their face in their phone while driving when it’s icy?” remarked Dadi.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there are over 1,300 traffic deaths during winter weather annually. They say it’s important to stay prepared and aware when there is snow on the road.